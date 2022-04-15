Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.98. 3,094,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $237.01 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

