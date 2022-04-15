Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 54,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 293,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,727,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622,101. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

