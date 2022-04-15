Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 310,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 442.13%.

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

