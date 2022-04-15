Intrust Bank NA Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after buying an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after buying an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,407,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.