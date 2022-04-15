Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.04. 1,439,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $254.46 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

