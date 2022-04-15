Intrust Bank NA Invests $228,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,460 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 72,918 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,110,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,982,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

