Intrust Bank NA Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 181,071 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 120,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 245,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

