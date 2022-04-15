Intrust Bank NA Purchases Shares of 1,073 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 36,389 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,226,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Shares of CASY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.24. 188,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,051. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average of $191.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

