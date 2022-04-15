Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,187 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. 4,571,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

