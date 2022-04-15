Intrust Bank NA Sells 364 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $102.04. 2,188,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.