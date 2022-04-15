Intrust Bank NA Sells 5,110 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,211 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

