Intrust Bank NA Sells 74 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after acquiring an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

NYSE BURL traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $213.85. 556,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.15 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

