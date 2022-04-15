Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lifted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.

Shares of INTU traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.11. 1,646,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,064. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.61 and a 200-day moving average of $559.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

