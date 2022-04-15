Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.83. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

