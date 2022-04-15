Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Holdings Cut by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 426,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 274,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 565,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,843. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

