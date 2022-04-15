Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.25 and last traded at $91.21. Approximately 52,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 110,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.