Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.60

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.