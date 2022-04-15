Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.60

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
