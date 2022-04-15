Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $179.89 and last traded at $179.44. 29,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 49,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.59.

