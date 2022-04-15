Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,990. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98.

