Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 91.5% in March

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE VLT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 40,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
