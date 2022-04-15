Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 91.5% in March

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE VLT traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 40,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

