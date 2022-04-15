Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Stock Position Increased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PICB. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 260,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,984,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PICB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

