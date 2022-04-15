Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.68. 417,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 223,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

