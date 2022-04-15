Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,057,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.05. 11,330,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,960. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,729,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

