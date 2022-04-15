Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 514.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.43. 70,779,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,317,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.48 and a 200 day moving average of $369.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.