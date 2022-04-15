Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Trading 1.6% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.46 and last traded at $161.95. 24,347 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 8,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day moving average of $169.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.