Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hollywood Bowl Group (BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON: BOWL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 350 ($4.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/30/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.17) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/22/2022 – Hollywood Bowl Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 320 ($4.17) price target on the stock.

BOWL stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 264.50 ($3.45). 36,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,221. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £452.45 million and a PE ratio of 264.50. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.84).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

