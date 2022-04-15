Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,269,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,959. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

