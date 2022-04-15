Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,581. The stock has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.