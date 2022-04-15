Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $107,000 Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 7,725,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $647.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Several analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

