IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1,112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.29. 490,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $97.25 and a twelve month high of $234.06.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

