iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.