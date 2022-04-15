iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.09 and last traded at $99.70. Approximately 1,934,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,192,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.