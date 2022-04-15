iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

