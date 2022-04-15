iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. 1,128,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,800. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

