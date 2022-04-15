iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 252.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $153.42 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

