iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $245.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.35 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

