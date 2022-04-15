iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $46,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $254.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $238.14 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.