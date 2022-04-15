iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,714,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $415.89 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $386.02 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.