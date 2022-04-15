iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 202.2% in March

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 202.2% from the March 15th total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.18 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
