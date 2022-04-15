iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 202.2% in March

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 202.2% from the March 15th total of 420,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.18 and a 12 month high of $110.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.