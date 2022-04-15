iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.15. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.