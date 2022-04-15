iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.93 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

