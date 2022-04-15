iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.