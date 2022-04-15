Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the March 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ISCNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Isracann Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and distributes medical cannabis in Israel. The company also develops cultivation facilities. It exports its products to Germany. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

