ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ITOCHU by 1.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOCY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.58. 30,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,831. ITOCHU has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $28.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

