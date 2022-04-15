IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

ISEE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $89,042.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,631 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

