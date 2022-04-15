J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

