J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.87

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

