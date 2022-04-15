J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.37

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 29724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

