Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JADA stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Jade Art Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
Jade Art Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
