Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JADA stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Jade Art Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

