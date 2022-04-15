Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.80 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25). Approximately 760,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,033,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.60 ($1.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a market capitalization of £458.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.14.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.